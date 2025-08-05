Cubs place right-hander Michael Soroka on injured list with shoulder strain, recall Pearson

Before Tuesday’s game with the Reds, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said he wasn't sure of the extent of Soroka’s injury.

“We did imaging,” Counsell said. “Still waiting on the doctor.”

The Cubs acquired Soroka in a trade with the Nationals last week to help fill a gap in their rotation, with Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad working their way back from injuries. But Soroka departed Monday night's 3-2 loss to Cincinnati with shoulder soreness on his 28th birthday.

With Soroka out, Counsell had no concrete plans on adjusting the team's rotation. Soroka is 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Pearson went 0-1 with a 12.66 ERA in 10 2/3 innings with the Cubs earlier this year.

