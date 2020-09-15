X

Cubs play Indians, look to build on Mills' solid outing

By The Associated Press
Chicago looks to follow up a zero-hitter by Sunday starter Alec Mills

Cleveland Indians (26-21, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-20, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (2-4, 3.12 ERA) Chicago: Yu Darvish (7-2, 1.77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Alec Mills. Mills went nine innings, giving up zero runs on with five strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Cubs are 16-12 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Jason Heyward with a mark of .408.

The Indians have gone 14-10 away from home. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .292.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Cameron Maybin: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

