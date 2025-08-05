Cubs starter Michael Soroka leaves game against Reds after two innings with shoulder discomfort

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs starter Michael Soroka left Monday night's game against Cincinnati after two innings due to right shoulder discomfort.
Soroka was replaced by Ben Brown in the third inning. He was making his first appearance with the Cubs — on his 28th birthday — since being acquired from Washington last Wednesday.
Soroka allowed one hit, a solo homer to Tyler Stephenson in the second, striking out three and walking one.
The right-hander, making his 17th start of the season, came in 3-8 with 4.87 ERA.
___
