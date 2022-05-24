Cubs visit the Reds on 3-game road win streak

Cincinnati is 5-10 in home games and 12-29 overall. The Reds are 9-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 7-15 in home games and 17-24 overall. The Cubs have a 13-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .221 for the Reds. Tyler Naquin is 11-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has seven doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.