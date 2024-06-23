Cucho's hat trick helps Crew beat Sporting KC 4-0

Cucho opened the scoring when he cut back to evade a defender near the center of the area and then slipped a rolling shot inside the post in the 32nd minute. The 25-year-old forward added a goal in first-half stoppage time and capped the scoring when he converted a free kick from 25-yards out in the 71st.

Christian Ramírez added a goal for Columbus (8-3-6) in the 66th minute.

John Pulskamp had four saves for Kansas City.

Columbus lost 2-1 to Inter Miami last time out to have a four-game win streak snapped.

Kansas City (3-12-5) has conceded four goals in each of its last three games, all losses.

The Crew had 67% possession and outshot Sporting 13-3, 8-0 on target.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport