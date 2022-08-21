Cueto sharp for 8 2/3 innings, White Sox blank Guardians 2-0

Shane Bieber (8-7) had his four-start winning streak snapped, allowing two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out four in his first loss since July 24 at the White Sox.

Abreu opened the scoring in the sixth by doubling to straight-away center, driving in Luis Robert. Chicago only had one hit off Bieber entering the inning.

Elvis Andrus extended the White Sox’s lead to 2-0 on an unusual play in the seventh, scampering home after Gonzalez’s throw from right field bounced and struck catcher Luke Maile on his mask.

Gonzalez caught Josh Harrison’s flyout, but was charged with an error when the ball dislodged Maile’s mask and bounced away from him. Reliever James Karinchak was unable to retrieve it before Andrus touched the plate.

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal injured his left knee while attempting to score from second base in the seventh. Grandal, who was thrown out by Myles Straw, was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field.

Andrus went 1 for 4 in his second game with the White Sox. The 33-year-old shortstop signed as a free agent after being released by Oakland.

Gonzalez had two of Cleveland’s hits, along with its lone walk, and rookie Steven Kwan, Josh Naylor and Maile each had one.

The Guardians have won 10 of their last 14 and are 23-14 since July 10.

The first pitch was delayed by 2 hours, 55 minutes due to rain and started at 9:05 p.m. Cleveland has played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders and had 11 games postponed, including three against Chicago.

Robert started for the first time in eight games after spraining his left wrist sliding into second base on Aug. 12.

Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn, who was struck on the face by a pitch from Trevor Stephan that first glanced off his shoulder Friday, was in uniform but did not play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (right knee hyperextension) batted third and served as the designated hitter, one night after exiting in the middle of an at-bat in the eighth inning. Jiménez said he responded well to treatment after being injured on a hard swing.

Guardians: C Austin Hedges (right ankle sprain) was held out of the lineup by manager Terry Francona, but was available. Hedges slid feet-first down the steps of the dugout in the fifth inning Friday while pursuing a wild pitch, forcing him to leave the game.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA) starts the three-game series finale. Cease leads the majors with 11.99 strikeouts per nine innings, ranks third in ERA and is fourth with 178 strikeouts.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA) is on a seven-start winless streak, losing twice with a 3.55 ERA over 33 innings since June 21. Civale also has taken four straight no-decisions since July 8.

