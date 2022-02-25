Cunningham's late free throws lead Pistons over Cavaliers

Markkanen scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Goodwin added 15 for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers were without guards Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot), but got Markkanen (ankle) back after 11 games.

The Cavaliers threatened to pull away in the first half, but missed eight free throws on their way to a 55-52 advantage. Detroit took the lead early in the third, but the Cavaliers came back with an 11-2 run to force Pistons coach Dwane Casey into a timeout.

Jeremi Grant’s 3-pointer finished off a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter, giving Detroit a 90-83 lead with 9:12 to play. Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff called a timeout after the Pistons moved the advantage to eight points, but Rodney McGruder’s 3-pointer made it an 11-point game.

Markkanen’s fourth-quarter offense helped Cleveland cut the deficit to 102-99 with 2:34 left and, after a Mobley block, Isaac Okoro tied it with a 3-pointer.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland announced plans to open a year-round sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The team announced a multiyear partnership with Caesars Entertainment to run the 10,000-foot gambling establishment, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Pistons: McGruder took four shots, all 3-pointers, and made all of them, giving him 12 points in 16 minutes.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Pistons: Host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

