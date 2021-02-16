Curry nets 36, Warriors deal Cavs 8th straight loss, 129-98

The Warriors closed out the first half on a 23-8 run for a 64-54 lead at the break. Curry scored 24 in the first half and Golden State shot 54.5% (24 for 44) while holding Cleveland to 41.3% shooting (19 for 46).

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince (ankle) sat out the game, with Cedi Osman taking his spot as one of the starting forwards. … Isaac Okoro went down hard in a collision on a second-quarter drive to the basket. He was tended to by trainers on the court and left the game. He returned in the second half.

Warriors: Curry has hit at least one 3-pointer in 90 consecutive games, passing Dana Barros for the fourth-longest 3-point streak in NBA history. Curry happens to own the record with a 157-game 3-point streak from Nov. 13, 2014 to Nov. 3, 2016. … Green, who was limited in the morning shootaround due to a sore right knee, has 10-plus assists in six of his last seven games.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Return to Cleveland to host San Antonio on Wednesday, the start of a four-game homestand.

Warriors: Host Miami on Wednesday in the fourth of a nine-game stretch against Eastern Conference opponents.

