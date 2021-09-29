Dad, 2 women get lengthy prison terms in boy's abuse death

Al-Mutahan McLean, 32, had pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 in Montgomery County court to murder, kidnapping, rape and child endangerment charges stemming from the December 2019 death of Takoda Collins. The pleas came shortly before he was due to go on trial, and he was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison.

McLean's fiancee, Amanda Hinze, 30, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison while her sister, Jennifer Ebert, 27, got an eight-year term. Both women, who lived in the home with McLean, had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.