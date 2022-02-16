Dad sentenced in deaths of 2 babies left in abandoned cars

Jacob Cisneros, 36, was found guilty earlier this month of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and obstruction. That came after he entered what's known as an Alford plea, in which a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges there's evidence that might lead a judge or jury to convict them.

Cisneros and his wife, Jenna, were investigated in November 2019, when cold-case detectives submitted DNA samples to a private forensic genealogy company from a deceased baby boy. The couple were arrested in February 2020 on charges accusing them of leaving the body of their infant son in a car in 2017.