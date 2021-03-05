Dallas faces Columbus on 6-game home slide

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-six in 18 games this season. Jason Robertson has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has 19 points. Boone Jenner has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.