Dallas hosts Columbus in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (2-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-2, in the Central Division)
Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup.
Dallas is 1-1-0 at home and 3-2 overall. The Stars have scored and given up 18 goals this season for an even scoring differential.
Columbus is 2-3 overall and 1-1-0 in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.
INJURIES: Stars: None listed.
Blue Jackets: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
