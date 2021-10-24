dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dallas visits Columbus after overtime win

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Dallas visits Columbus after the Stars defeated Los Angeles 3-2 in overtime

Dallas Stars (3-2-0, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +108, Stars -128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Stars defeated Los Angeles 3-2 in overtime.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall with a 11-9-8 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Blue Jackets scored 134 total goals last season while averaging 2.4 per game.

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall and 10-12-6 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Stars averaged 30.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: John Klingberg: day to day (lower body), Jason Robertson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Longtime Warren County high school Spanish teacher dies of COVID-19
2
Springboro police: Group stealing vehicles, items inside across...
3
Middletown Council doesn’t have votes to decide future of $1.3B...
4
4 charged with money laundering for illegal video gaming in Springfield
5
More than 100 slot, gaming machines seized in Clark County illegal...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top