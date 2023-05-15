Damar Hamlin honored with PFWA Halas Award for overcoming adversity

The Professional Football Writers of America on Monday announced the 55th winner of the award, which is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game on Jan. 2 after making a tackle on a Cincinnati Bengals receiver. He got up but collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. The 24-year-old player was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and spent a week there before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was released Jan. 11.