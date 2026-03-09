Dániel Sallói, Luka Gavran guide Toronto to 1-0 victory over Cincinnati

Sallói's goal was his first for Toronto after spending his previous nine seasons with Sporting Kansas City. It was his 54th goal in 245 appearances. Laryea's first assist this season gives him 15 in 160 career appearances.

Gavran notched his first shutout this season and his third in 19 career starts with Toronto.

Roman Celentano turned away six shots in goal for Cincinnati (1-2-0).

Toronto entered the match with a 0-4-1 record in Cincinnati and had never scored a goal at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan suffered his first loss to Toronto after going 7-0-1 through the first eight matchups.

Cincinnati leads the series 9-5-1 with the nine victories its most against any opponent.

Cincinnati swept Toronto last season with Kévin Denkey scoring a goal in both wins.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts New York Red Bulls on Saturday in home opener.

Cincinnati: At New England Revolution on Sunday.

