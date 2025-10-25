Da’Realyst Clark finds Wayne Harris on trick play for late TD as Kent State tops Bowling Green 24-21

The Golden Flashes went 79 yards in seven plays to get within 21-10 on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Dru DeShields to Cade Wolford. After Bowling Green went three-and-out, Gavin Garcia raced for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 21-17 with 4:23 left in the third.

After Kent State's go-ahead trick play, Bowling Green was stopped on two drives in the final three minutes to seal it.

DeShields threw for 160 yards with one touchdown for Kent State (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference).

Bowling Green (3-5, 1-3) starting quarterback Baron May was carted off the field with 28 seconds left after a non-contact injury. He threw for 142 yards and a touchdown. Austyn Dendy carried it 20 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Kent State won its 25th game in the 93rd all-time meeting.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football