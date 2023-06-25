d'Arnaud leads Braves against the Reds after 4-hit performance

Atlanta Braves (49-27, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-36, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Reds: Levi Stoudt (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -166, Reds +141; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds after Travis d'Arnaud had four hits on Saturday in a 7-6 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati is 41-36 overall and 21-19 in home games. The Reds have a 24-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 49-27 record overall and a 25-12 record in road games. The Braves have the best team slugging percentage in the NL at .486.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Fraley leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .492. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 13 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 57 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 13-for-32 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 9-1, .256 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Braves: 9-1, .325 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.