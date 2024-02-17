DaRon Holmes II scores 29, pulls down 10 rebounds as No. 16 Dayton outlasts Fordham 78-70

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II got his eighth double-double of the season with 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 16 Dayton past Fordham 78-70 on Saturday.

Dayton (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10), eyeing an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in seven years, picked up its second win of the week after a setback at VCU on Feb. 9.

The Rams kept in close until late.

Antrell Charlton’s fast-break layup got Fordham back within three points with 2:07 left, but the Rams missed their next four shots, and a basket and three free throws by Holmes sealed the win for Dayton.

Japhet Medor and Kyle Rose each scored 17 for Fordham (10-15, 4-8), losers of four of the last five.

Dayton shot 57% for the game, including 7 for 20 from 3-point range.

After eight lead changes in the first half, the Flyers led by 10 with five minutes left on a Holmes 3-pointer.

Fordham closed the gap early in the second half and tied the game at 66 with 6:22 remaining.

Javon Bennett had 14 points and Enoch Cheeks had 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from the floor for the Flyers.

BIG PICTURE

Fordham: Like many of Dayton's A-10 opponents, Fordham has the talent to compete with Dayton but was outlasted down the stretch, thanks in large part to the Dayton star Holmes.

Dayton: The Flyers, winners of four of their past five, are the only Atlantic 10 team with 20 wins and could pile up some more with five regular-season games remaining. The finale will be against VCU, which handed them the Flyers their last loss on Feb. 9.

UP NEXT

Fordham: At Davidson on Tuesday.

Dayton: At George Mason on Wednesday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

