DaRon Holmes II scores 34 as No. 21 Dayton rallies past St. Bonaventure 76-71

St. Bonaventure (13-8, 4-5) tied it at 54 when Assa Essamvous made a 3-pointer with 7:24 left. But Dayton responded with a 9-0 run that included six foul shots by Holmes.

St. Bonaventure's two big men, Chad Venning and Noel Brown, both fouled out trying to keep Holmes in check down the stretch.

A pair of foul shots by Mika Adams-Woods and a 3-pointer by Moses Flowers trimmed Dayton's lead to 72-69 with 21 seconds left. But the Bonnies had to foul Holmes, who made two more free throws.

A 3-point try by Adams-Woods was blocked, and Holmes punctuated the victory with a dunk at the other end.

Adams-Woods led the Bonnies with 17 points. Charles Pride had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Dayton got off to another slow start, going 1 for 12 from 3 and shooting 37% from the field overall in the first half.

Adams-Woods made a 3-pointer and another jumper in the final two minutes to help St. Bonaventure to a 30-28 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies had Dayton down and couldn’t take advantage in the second half. They shot 38.9% from the field in the second half and 42.4% for the game.

Dayton: The Flyers nearly let another one slip away. They have won 11 straight at home and hope to run the table at UD Arena for the first time since they were 17-0 here in 2020. The loss to Richmond last Saturday keeps them in second place in the A-10.

UP NEXT

St. Bonaventure: Hosts UMass on Wednesday.

Dayton: At St. Joseph’s on Tuesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP