Darrington leads Central Michigan against Bowling Green after 22-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Bowling Green after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 22 points in Central Michigan's 73-68 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Falcons are 7-2 in home games. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Erika Porter averaging 2.5.

The Chippewas are 5-6 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan ranks second in the MAC scoring 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Darrington averaging 8.0.

Bowling Green averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Chippewas meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 14.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Jess Lawson is averaging 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Chippewas. Madi Morson is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.