Darweshi Hunter banks in a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Miami (Ohio) takes down Vermont 70-69

Vermont guard TJ Long missed a free throw with 4.5 left. Anderson Mirambeaux grabbed the rebound and got it to Hunter, who raced the other way to bank in a 3-pointer from about 35-feet away.

Miami finished 10 of 28 from 3-point range. Hunter, Ipsaro and Ryan Mabrey each made three of Miami’s 10 3-pointers.

Hunter and Mirambeaux scored 17 points apiece for Miami (5-6). Ipsaro finished with 13 points and Mabrey 11.

Aaron Deloney scored 13 points for the Catamounts (9-5). Matt Veretto added 12 and Nick Fiorillo scored 11 points.

