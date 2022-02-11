Dave Chappelle says he didn't oppose affordable housing plan

The council sided with Chappelle and other residents opposing the project, which would have been expanded to include duplexes, townhomes and less than two acres for future affordable housing. Instead, the project will now go forward with just single-family homes.

Chappelle lives with his family outside the village and has ties that go back to when his his father graduated from Antioch College, in Yellow Springs, and later was a professor there.

“Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village,” said the statement from Chappelle’s spokesperson.