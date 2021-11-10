Davenport carries Cincinnati over Evansville 65-43

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport registered 11 points and eight rebounds as Cincinnati easily beat Evansville 65-43 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
David DeJulius had nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Cincinnati. Viktor Lakhin added seven rebounds.
Blaise Beauchamp and Evan Kuhlman each had 11 points for the Purple Aces. Noah Frederking had eight rebounds.
