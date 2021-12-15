dayton-daily-news logo
Davenport carries Cincinnati over Florida A&M 78-50

Jeremiah Davenport posted 16 points as Cincinnati easily beat Florida A&M 78-50

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport posted 16 points as Cincinnati easily beat Florida A&M 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 11 points for Cincinnati (8-3). Ody Oguama added eight rebounds. Mike Saunders Jr. had six assists.

MJ Randolph had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Rattlers (2-7). DJ Jones added 11 points. Bryce Moragne had 11 rebounds.

