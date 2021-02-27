X

Davenport carries Cincinnati over Tulane 91-71

Jeremiah Davenport had a career-high 27 points, Tari Eason had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, and Cincinnati rolled past Tulane 91-71

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport had a career-high 27 points, Tari Eason had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, and Cincinnati rolled past Tulane 91-71 on Friday.

Mika Adams-Woods had 16 points and seven assists for Cincinnati (9-8, 7-5 American Athletic Conference). Mason Madsen added 11 points and six rebounds.

The 91 points were a season best for Cincinnati, which also achieved a season-high 23 assists.

Jaylen Forbes scored a career-high 37 points for the Green Wave (9-11, 4-11). Sion James added 13 points.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. Cincinnati defeated Tulane 64-61 on Feb. 7.

