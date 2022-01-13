Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Davenport leads Cincinnati over East Carolina 79-71

news
1 hour ago
Jeremiah Davenport matched his season high with 22 points as Cincinnati topped East Carolina 79-71

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport matched his season high with 22 points as Cincinnati beat East Carolina 79-71 on Wednesday night.

John Newman III scored 10 points, Viktor Lakhin grabbed seven rebounds and Abdul Ado blocked three shots for Cincinnati (12-5, 2-2 American Athletic Conference).

The Bearcats scored a season-high 49 points in the first half.

Vance Jackson scored a career-high 35 points and had nine rebounds for the Pirates (10-5, 1-2). Tristen Newton added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to ‘guaranteed hire’ effort
2
Woman accused of shooting husband in Monroe indicted
3
Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University
4
Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility
5
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top