Davenport leads Cincinnati over Tulsa on late basket

news | 1 hour ago
Jeremiah Davenport made a layup with 12.6 seconds left to lead Cincinnati to a 70-69 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport made a layup with 12.6 seconds left to lift Cincinnati to a 70-69 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night.

On the next possession for the Golden Hurricane, Darien Jackson missed a layup, allowing the Bearcats to hold on for the victory.

Keith Williams had 24 points to lead the Bearcats.

Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points and seven rebounds for Cincinnati (8-8, 6-5 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added eight rebounds.

Elijah Joiner tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (10-10, 7-8). Brandon Rachal added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Richie had 10 points.

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa defeated Cincinnati 70-66 on Jan. 2.

