Davenport lifts Cincinnati past Tulsa 90-69

news
13 minutes ago
Jeremiah Davenport had a season-high 24 points as Cincinnati rolled past Tulsa 90-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport had a season-high 24 points as Cincinnati rolled past Tulsa 90-69 on Thursday night.

Davenport hit 7 of 9 3-pointers. David DeJulius added 22 points for Cincinnati (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Mason Madsen had 14 points. Mika Adams-Woods added 12 points and seven assists.

The 90 points were a season best for Cincinnati.

Darien Jackson scored a career-high 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5), who have lost five games in a row. Jeriah Horne added 19 points and seven rebounds. Sam Griffin had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

