Davis' 16 help Kent State down Portland 76-57

KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis had 16 points in Kent State's 76-57 victory against Portland on Friday night.

Davis shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Golden Flashes (7-2). Cian Medley added 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc while they also had six assists. Delrecco Gillespie went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.