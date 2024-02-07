Davis' 19 help Kent State knock off Western Michigan 63-61

KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 19 points as Kent State beat Western Michigan 63-61 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Sullinger made a layup on the left side of the lane to give Kent State a 63-58 lead with 52.8 seconds left.

Davis was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Golden Flashes (12-11, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Sullinger shot 7 for 17, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.

Javonte Brown finished with 14 points for the Broncos (8-15, 5-6). Javaughn Hannah added 12 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan. Owen Lobsinger also put up 12 points and six rebounds.

