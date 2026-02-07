Davis and James Madison defeat Toledo 73-71

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored 18 points and Justin McBride secured the victory with a free throw with 20 seconds left as James Madison knocked off Toledo 73-71 on Saturday.

Davis shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Dukes (12-13, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Bradley Douglas shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points.