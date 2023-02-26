X
Davis puts up 22 in Memphis' 76-73 victory over Cincinnati

news
1 hour ago
Kendric Davis had 22 points in Memphis’ 76-73 win against Cincinnati

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 22 points in Memphis' 76-73 win against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Davis had three steals for the Tigers (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and added seven rebounds, five steals, and three blocks. Damaria Franklin recorded nine points and went 3 of 6 from the field.

The Bearcats (19-11, 10-7) were led in scoring by David Dejulius, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Landers Nolley II added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Cincinnati. Ody Oguama also put up 12 points and six rebounds.

Cincinnati trailed by 11 at halftime and eventually got within 74-73 when Viktor Lakhin hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left. Davis made two free throws in the final second to wrap it up for Memphis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

