Davis scores 16 as Kent State knocks off Kennesaw State 67-60

Simeon Cottle led the way for the Owls (6-3) with 17 points and four assists. Braedan Lue added 13 points for Kennesaw State. Adrian Wooley also put up nine points and four assists.

Kent State took a 13-9 lead in the first half with an 11-0 run. Led by nine first-half points from Barnett, Kent State carried a 35-29 lead into the break. Kent State turned a one-point second-half lead into an eight-point advantage with an 8-1 run to make it a 66-58 lead with 36 seconds left in the half. Davis scored 12 second-half points in the win.

