Davis scores 19, Wright State holds off Bowling Green, 80-71

Davis had seven rebounds for the Raiders (2-1). Trey Calvin scored 15 points while going 7 of 12 (1 for 4 from distance), and added eight assists. Brandon Noel was 4 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Falcons (2-1) were led in scoring by Leon Ayers III, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Bowling Green also got 16 points, five assists and four steals from Samari Curtis. Rashaun Agee also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.