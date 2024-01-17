Davis scores 23 in Kent State's 83-76 win against Northern Illinois

Led by VonCameron Davis' 23 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 83-76
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 23 points as Kent State beat Northern Illinois 83-76 on Tuesday night to hand the Huskies their seventh straight defeat.

Davis went 10 of 12 from the field for the Golden Flashes (9-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 23 points, going 8 of 13 (6 for 8 from 3-point range). Jalen Sullinger shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Xavier Amos led the way for the Huskies (6-11, 0-5) with 20 points. Philmon Gebrewhit added 17 points for Northern Illinois. In addition, David Coit had 17 points and four assists.

Kent State's next game is Friday against Akron at home, and Northern Illinois hosts Toledo on Jan. 23.

