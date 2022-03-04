Hamburger icon
Davis scores 25 to carry SMU over Cincinnati 76-71

news
21 hours ago
Kendric Davis had 25 points as SMU defeated Cincinnati 76-71

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 25 points, Michael Weathers had 19 points and 11 rebounds and SMU defeated Cincinnati 76-71 on Thursday night.

Marcus Weathers added 15 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 10 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (21-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). Davis shot 13 for 14 from the foul line.

David DeJulius had 21 points for the Bearcats (17-14, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Mustangs leveled the season series against the Bearcats. Cincinnati defeated SMU 77-60 on Jan. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

