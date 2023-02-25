Davis scores 34 in loss to Wright State, 63 behind Maravich

Davis scored 34 points on a day the Titans retired his No. 0 jersey and now has 3,604. Davis will have at least one more game in the Horizon League tournament. The Titans are home against Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

Calvin was 12 of 18 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Raiders (17-14, 10-10 Horizon League). AJ Braun shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 13 points. Alex Huibregste was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.