Dawkins' 22 help Youngstown State down Northern Kentucky 64-58

Led by Bryson Dawkins' 22 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 64-58
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Dawkins had 22 points in Youngstown State's 64-58 win against Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Dawkins shot 9 for 12 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (15-14, 8-10 Horizon League). Cris Carroll scored 15 points while shooting 2 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Imanuel Zorgvol finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with seven points.

Donovan Oday led the way for the Norse (17-12, 9-9) with 18 points. Northern Kentucky also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Kael Robinson. Tae Dozier finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
1 dead, 1 injured after Middletown shooting
2
Fire breaks out at historic Butler County Courthouse
3
Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton temporarily closed...
4
Proposed data center could be one of Ohio’s biggest power guzzlers
5
‘Black Lives as Subject Matter III’ exhibition open at Springfield...