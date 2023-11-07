Day Day Thomas scores 14 points to lead Cincinnati's 69-58 victory over UIC in opener.

Day Day Thomas scored 14 points, two reserves reached double figures, and Cincinnati defeated UIC 69-58 in a season opener
CINCINNATI (AP) — Day Day Thomas scored 14 points, two reserves reached double figures, and Cincinnati defeated UIC 69-58 in a season opener on Monday night.

Thomas, a veteran point guard, added three steals, three assists and three rebounds. Dan Skillings Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds and fellow reserve CJ Fredrick, a transfer from Kentucky, added 11 points.

Big 12-newcomer Cincinnati held the Flames to two points over one 4-minute stretch of the first half and led 40-30 at the break. UIC was within 41-36 early in the second half but was held to two points in a 6-minute stretch, leaving Cincinnati ahead 52-38 at the under-12 timeout. Cincinnati's largest lead was 63-47.

Toby Okani had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for UIC. Ethan Pickett and CJ Jones scored 13 points each.

