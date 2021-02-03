Day says Ohio St will have 'somewhat normal' spring practice

Last season was tumultuous for all of college football and for Ohio State in particular, with all the Big Ten stops and starts, canceled games and players missing because of positive tests or contact tracing. But the Buckeyes won the Big Ten and handled Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal before being routed in the championship game by Alabama.

Day said the 52-24 loss to the Tide didn't lead to any football soul-searching on his part. Despite having to replace some key players, including two-year starting quarterback Justin Fields, Day doesn't see the need for major shakeups based on the only loss of the season.

“What I think I've come to grips with after stepping away, is that final game was hard to evaluate with all the different dynamics at play,” he said. “Do we overreact? No, I'm not going to do that and not right now. I think that with a whole offseason, spring ball, a preseason, we're going to get the right personnel in place, we're going to make some adjustments schematically and then we're going to do an unbelievable job coaching.”

SPEAKING OF COACHES

Day has made some internal moves to fill the opening on his staff left by the retirement of co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison.

Matt Barnes, who was the special teams coordinator and assistant secondary coach, has been promoted to secondary coach. Parker Fleming, who has been a quality control coach for the past three seasons, has been promoted to fill Barnes' spot as special teams coordinator. Kerry Coombs, who shared defensive coordination duties with Mattison, will now have that job all to himself.

EARLY ARRIVALS

Fifteen of the 21 members of Ohio State's 2021 signing class are already on campus as early enrollees and will participate in spring practice.

Those include Kyle McCord, who is expected to compete with second-year players C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III for the starting quarterback job; TreVeyon Henderson, who could make a case for immediate playing time at running back; and Jack Sawyer, one of the most sought-after prep defensive ends in the nation.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchtacy