Dayton beats DePaul 88-57 in inaugural women’s First Four

Giacone made all four of her 3-point attempts in the first half and 6 of 8 shots overall. Whalen added 17 points and Cook had 14 to help Dayton build a 55-32 lead at the break.

Cook finished with 16 points and Tenin Magassa had eight points, 14 rebounds and seven of Dayton's season-high 15 blocks. Giacone added five blocks. The Flyers, the Atlantic 10 regular-season champs, held opponents to 54.7 points a game this season.

DePaul shot just 27.1%.

Star freshman Aneesah Morrow had 28 points and 17 rebounds for her nation-leading 27th double-double of the season in 33 games for DePaul (22-11). Lexi Held added nine points for the Blue Demons, who had just eight players available.

Caption Dayton center Tenin Magassa (34) grabs a rebound over DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow, left, during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caption Dayton guard Araion Bradshaw (1) is fouled by DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) while driving to the basket during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caption Dayton guard Makira Cook (3) is fouled by DePaul guard Deja Church while driving to the basket during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caption Dayton guard Erin Whalen (21) drives past DePaul guard Sonya Morris (11) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caption Dayton head coach Shauna Green directs her team during the first half of a First Four game against DePaul in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caption DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) fights for a rebound with Dayton center Tenin Magassa (34) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caption DePaul guard Sonya Morris (11) drives past Dayton guard Jenna Giacone (12) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Caption DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) fights for a rebound with Dayton center Tenin Magassa, right, during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)