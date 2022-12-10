Dayton defeats UNC Asheville 79-56

dayton-daily-news logo
Daron Holmes scored 27 points as Dayton beat UNC Asheville 79-56

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes scored 27 points as Dayton beat UNC Asheville 79-56 on Saturday.

Holmes added 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Flyers (6-5). Toumani Camara scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and added 11 rebounds. Koby Brea made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Drew Pember led the Bulldogs (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jamon Battle added 10 points and two steals for UNC Asheville. In addition, Nicholas McMullen had nine points.

Dayton outscored UNC Asheville by eight points over the final half, while Holmes led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

