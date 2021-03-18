Dayton faces Memphis in NIT first round

SUPER SENIORS: Dayton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Jordy Tshimanga and Rodney Chatman have combined to account for 63 percent of all Flyers points this season, though that number's dropped to 50 percent over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Crutcher has connected on 38.1 percent of the 126 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Memphis has an assist on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Dayton has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.