Dayton holds off Robert Morris 22-20, Chamberlin wins 100th

Anthony Purge capped a 68-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge for the Colonels with 5:14 to play but the 2-point conversion pass by Jake Simmons fell short. Robert Morris reached midfield on its next possession but Simmons had four straight incompletions before the Flyers ran out the final 1:36.

Casciola ran for 96 yards and passed for 87 for Dayton. Chiccitt was 20 of 29 for 217 and Simmons 7 of 14 for 79 for Robert Morris.

Chamberlin is the third Division-I coach out of 429 with 100 career wins to play for his alma mater, immediately join the coaching staff, and then become the head coach while doing it all at one school.

