Dayton hosts Canisius to open season

Canisius Golden Griffins at Dayton Flyers
Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -23; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: Dayton starts the season at home against Canisius.
Dayton went 16-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.
Canisius went 2-15 on the road and 3-28 overall a season ago. The Golden Griffins allowed opponents to score 78.6 points per game and shot 49.5% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
