Dayton hosts Western Michigan following Cheeks' 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Western Michigan after Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points in Dayton's 85-67 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Flyers have gone 5-0 in home games. Dayton has a 6-2 record against teams above .500.

The Broncos have gone 1-2 away from home. Western Michigan is fourth in the MAC scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Markhi Strickland averaging 7.4.

Dayton makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Western Michigan has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheeks is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Flyers.

Strickland is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Broncos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.