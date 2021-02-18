Dayton looks for home win vs St. Louis

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Mustapha Amzil and Jordy Tshimanga have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Dayton's scoring this season. For Saint Louis, Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have scored 50 percent of the team's points this season, including 61 percent of all Billikens points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 31 assists in those games.