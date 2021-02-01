Dayton looks to extend streak vs Duquesne

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Flyers. Duquesne has 52 assists on 80 field goals (65 percent) over its past three contests while Dayton has assists on 38 of 67 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Duquesne has held opposing teams to 64 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all A10 teams.

