Dayton makes 11 3s, beats Miami 76-60

Weaver finished 4 of 5 from distance as the Flyers hit 11 of 19. Malachi Smith, another freshman, scored 14 points with seven assists and Mustapha Amzil added three 3-pointers and 11 points for Dayton (2-3).

Dayton led 36-25 at halftime. Miami scored the opening six points of the second half, but Smith and Weaver combined to score the next 10 points, with two 3-pointers from Weaver, and Dayton led by double figures the rest of the way. The Flyers finished the game making five of their last seven shots from the field.