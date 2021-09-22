dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton officer, suspect both shot, wounded during struggle

A struggle between a Dayton police officer and an armed suspect ended with both men being shot and hospitalized

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A physical confrontation between a Dayton police officer and an armed suspect ended with both men being shot and hospitalized, authorities said.

The officer had responded to a fraud call at a store around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the suspect about 45 minutes later on a city street. When the officer approached the suspect and told him to stop, authorities said the man immediately struck the officer, who used his Taser on the suspect.

The man went to the ground and grabbed a handgun, firing at least one round at the officer, who quickly returned fire, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the side of his head but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. The 39-year-old suspect was shot “multiple times” and was in critical condition. Authorities did not disclose the name of either man or any further details on the shooting, which remains under investigation.

